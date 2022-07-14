WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Sanford Bishop Jr., D-Ga., and Congressman Rick Allen, R-Ga., were joined by all members of Georgia’s U.S. House of Representatives delegation — Buddy Carter, Drew Ferguson, Hank Johnson, Nikema Williams, Lucy McBath, Carolyn Bourdeaux, Austin Scott, Andrew Clyde, Jody Hice, Barry Loudermilk and David Scott (GA-13) — in introducing a bill that would name the Department of Veterans Affairs regional office in Atlanta after late U.S. Senator from Georgia, Johnny Isakson, who passed away in December 2021.
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo., introduced the companion bill in the U.S. Senate.
“I had the pleasure of serving with Johnny Isakson for many years in the Georgia Legislature and the U.S. Congress,” Bishop said. “He was a compassionate and tireless champion for our veterans and military families. He worked across the aisle to ensure that we honored the sacrifice of those who have served in America’s armed forces. He retired from Congress as chair of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.
"Naming the Veterans Affairs Atlanta regional office after him is a fitting tribute to this proud son of Georgia. I am proud to lead this bill with Congressman Allen to honor Sen. Isakson’s legacy with the support of Georgia’s entire U.S. House delegation.”
“Senator Isakson’s legacy as a champion for America’s veterans was forged over a 45-year career in public service that concluded with serving as chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee in the United States Senate,” Allen said. “Throughout his life, Sen. Isakson distinguished himself as a man of character with an unmatched dedication to the people of Georgia, and I am proud to co-lead this legislation to dedicate the VA’s Regional Office in Atlanta as a living monument to his tireless work in advancing policies that benefit our nation’s veterans.”
In addition to introducing the legislation, Georgia’s Congressional Delegation wrote a letter to the leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives’ and U.S. Senate’s Veterans’ Affairs committees urging them to support the effort to name the VA facility in Isakson's honor.
In their letter, the delegation noted that, “In 2004, Sen. Isakson was elected to the United States Senate. During his 15 years in the chamber, he earned a reputation for courtesy, dignity and kindness, building relationships across the aisle for the good of the country. Eventually, Sen. Isakson rose to chair the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, a role in which he championed important reforms to improve the quality and accessibility of services for our nation’s military veterans.
"We believe that Sen. Isakson’s service to the veterans of Georgia warrants this tremendous recognition, and that naming this facility is a fitting tribute to his legacy.”
