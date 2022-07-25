COLUMBUS – Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., hosted a recent roundtable discussion at the National Infantry Museum attended by local veterans, community leaders, and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough.
The discussion was an opportunity for local veterans and leaders to share their insights with the secretary about VA care and ways in which it can be improved. Earlier in the day, Bishop participated in a ceremony at the newly named Robert S. Poydasheff VA Clinic in Columbus.
“I had the great honor of working with Bob Poydasheff for years," Bishop said. "While we were sad to lose Bob last year, it is wonderful to see his name adorn the VA clinic where those he cared about can receive the care they deserve. Secretary McDonough is a tireless champion for our veterans. We both believe that our veterans have earned the best quality care our country can provide. Listening to our veterans is an important part of making sure we deliver on that promise.”
“I’d like to thank Rep. Bishop for hosting me to see first-hand the needs of Georgia Veterans and how VA can address them,” McDonough said. “The Robert S. Poydasheff VA clinic is named after an American hero, and it will serve American heroes, helping VA deliver timely access to world-class care to the veterans in Columbus and the surrounding area. We are grateful to everyone who helped make this day possible — including Rep. Bishop, who has been advocating for years to bring this clinic to life.”
Bishop, along with Congressman Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., led the bipartisan effort to name the VA’s community-based outpatient clinic in Columbus in honor of Bob Poydasheff, a former Army colonel, Columbus mayor and veterans advocate.
The newly opened clinic is a state-of-the-art facility and will provide a wide range of medical services to veterans in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley area in conjunction with existing facilities located at Fort Benning and in midtown Columbus near the Piedmont Regional Hospital campus.
