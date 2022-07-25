bishop.png

Congressman Sanford Bishop delivers remarks at the recently opened Robert S. Poydasheff VA Clinic ribbon-cutting ceremony in Columbus.

 Special Photo

COLUMBUS – Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., hosted a recent roundtable discussion at the National Infantry Museum attended by local veterans, community leaders, and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough.

The discussion was an opportunity for local veterans and leaders to share their insights with the secretary about VA care and ways in which it can be improved. Earlier in the day, Bishop participated in a ceremony at the newly named Robert S. Poydasheff VA Clinic in Columbus.

