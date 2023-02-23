LEESBURG – A nearly $1 million outlay for the city of Leesburg will open up part of the city to new development, including a new Lee County recreation and agriculture center as well as new businesses.

On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, made the city one of his stops highlighting announcements of funding for various projects in the Second Congressional District. The congressman also made stops in Albany and Americus during the day.

