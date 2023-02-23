U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, right, made a stop in Leesburg on Thursday to highlight a $949,146 grant to the city for sewage infrastructure improvements. The congressman also made visits to Albany and Americus.
LEESBURG – A nearly $1 million outlay for the city of Leesburg will open up part of the city to new development, including a new Lee County recreation and agriculture center as well as new businesses.
On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, made the city one of his stops highlighting announcements of funding for various projects in the Second Congressional District. The congressman also made stops in Albany and Americus during the day.
The $949,146 allocation for Leesburg will fund a pump station, clean water lines and ultraviolet treatment system at the city[‘s wastewater treatment plant.
“Capital projects like this often have large, up-front costs that exceed the available resources of our smaller cities and communities,” Bishop said during remarks to city officials and other community members at an event held at the sewage plant. “Local leaders and residents should not have to choose between modernizing essential infrastructure and keeping public utility costs low.”
The outlays are part of “huge investments” made over the previous two years to improve infrastructure in the country, he said, including wastewater systems, and have particularly focused on rural and underserved areas.
During an interview prior to the ceremony, Bishop said that the infrastructure that is often buried is vital to quality of life, safety and economic development but often neglected.
“People don’t really pay attention to this until it becomes an issue,” he said. “It’s been an issue across the country. Pipes are deteriorating under the ground.”
The city is required to match 20% of the grant amount, and will pay its share from special-purpose local-option sales tax funds approved for that purpose, Leesburg City Manager Bob Alexander said.
The city will be able to install sewer lines in the U.S. Highway 19 West Bypass area and lift station to move sewage to the treatment plant.
“This is great,” Alexander said. “This is like a moonwalk. It will allow for more development on the west side of the city.”
Alexander predicted the project would be completed in about two years.
“Putting this infrastructure on the West Bypass, that’s what we need for the recreation and ag event center,” he said.
The other stops on Thursday included Americus, where Bishop secured a $367,362 grant for the Southwest Georgia Children’s Alliance for child abuse treatment and prevention programs in a 17-county area, and $1 million for Albany Technical College to help address the shortage of nurses.