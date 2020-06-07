ALBANY -- A new travel center on Georgia Highway 133 entering Albany from the east is set to open this month, offering motorists and truckers a place to fill up their tanks, get a meal and relax in a lounge.
The 35-acre BlocStop Travel Center, located between the Liberty Expressway and Mock Road and developed by Brad Lanier Oil Co., is expected to open its doors by the end of the month.
“It’s a full-blown truck travel center,” Lanier Oil President Jeff Lanier said. “It’s going to be very unique. We don’t imitate anybody. We’ve incorporated some very significant ideas in design, as well as functionality and convenience.”
The center will have separate fueling islands for cars and commercial rigs, showers, a restaurant, truck scales and a driver’s lounge. Diesel exhaust fluid, required for newer tractor trailer truck engines, will be available, and the company plans to add a tire center in the future.
The project was delayed by rainy weather through much of the winter, Lanier said.
The travel center is poised to cater to travelers as Highway 133 is being widened to a four-lane road from Albany to Moultrie. The widening of the Moultrie-to-Valdosta section of the highway has been completed.
“The beauty of that, all the trucks that were on (Interstate) 75 South will no longer have to go to Tifton and turn left,” and traffic between Albany and Moultrie will increase, Lanier said. “Moultrie is a great town. It’s going to be nice.”
In addition to the anticipated future traffic along the 133 corridor, Lanier said there was another reason for the location.
“We felt that southeast Dougherty Count was truly underserved,” he said.
A convenience store located about a quarter of a mile from the travel center location was destroyed in a 2017 tornado.
Lanier declined to give the total cost of the project, but said it was “a very substantial investment."
“We’ve got a great group of contractors," he said. "Most of them are local, and that’s important to us.”
