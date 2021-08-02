ATLANTA — The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid an ongoing severe blood shortage. Blood donations continue to be critical to meet hospital demand, and the public is urged to make an appointment to give now.
The Red Cross has been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year. The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.
To thank donors who help ensure a strong blood supply this month, all who give through Aug. 15 will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Those who come to donate throughout August also will receive a free 4-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
Donors who give now will help stock the shelves as we wind down the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Aug. 15:
Albany
8/13: noon-5 p.m., Dougherty County Community, 2601 Dawson Road
Tifton
8/4: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., ABAC, 2802 Moore Highway
8/5: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Tifton Methodist Church, 107 West 12th St.
8/12: 1:30-5:30 p.m., Tift Avenue Church of God, 2220 North Tift Ave.
8/13: 1-6 p.m., Tifton Mall, 458 N. Virginia Ave.
Fitzgerald
8/6: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Advance Auto Parts, 182 Ocilla Highway
8/9: 1-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 402 S. Merrimac Drive
Cordele
8/10: 1-6 p.m., Cordele Community Clubhouse, 108 15th Ave.
Moultrie
8/12: 12:30-5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Moultrie, 409 First St. Southeast
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
