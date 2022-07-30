invasive species1.jpg

Zebra mussels cause millions of dollars in damage to boats and water intake pipes while creating ecological harm to native mussels and other aquatic biota.

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

SOCIAL CIRCLE — For the second time in just over one year, Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division staff responded to a citizen inquiry about invasive zebra mussels found attached to a vessel prior to its launch into Lake Lanier.

“We are grateful for the keen eye of this particular boat owner, and we extend thanks to him for being observant and contacting WRD in a timely manner,” WRD Aquatic Nuisance Species Program Manager Jim Page said. “Zebra mussels pose a significant ecological and economic risk to our state so we encourage boaters to follow this lead and thoroughly inspect your boat, trailer and gear for any unwanted ‘hitchhikers’ prior to use in any Georgia waters, and always contact your local WRD office should you have questions.”

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.