TIFTON — Bridget Dixon, an agricultural communication major from Kite, received the David and Kim Bridges award during one of two recent commencement ceremonies at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
A total of 244 graduates participated in the ceremonies, one featuring graduates from the School of Nursing and Health Sciences and the School of Arts and Sciences, and the other involving graduates from the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Stafford School of Business.
ABAC President Tracy Brundage presided over her first ABAC commencement ceremonies since taking office on Aug. 1 as the first female president in the history of ABAC.
“This Class of 2022 will always be special to me since you are the first graduates at ABAC since I became president,” Brundage said. “I once sat in a cap and gown where you are today — feeling excited, and anxious, and a bit fearful, trying to anticipate what was going to happen next.
“I knew that my life was about to change, and I honestly didn’t know where I would end up, but I made it. It took great courage to get to where you are today. I know you will continue to be courageous.”
Dixon received a plaque and a check for $1,000 from the ABAC Alumni Association, which sponsors the award and conducts the interviews that lead to the selection of the winner.
Brundage said the award is presented in recognition of scholarship, leadership and citizenship to a graduate receiving a four-year degree from ABAC.
“It is fitting that this award is named for David and Kim Bridges, who dedicated years of their lives to ABAC,” Brundage said.
David Bridges was the longest-serving president in the history of ABAC. He retired on July 31 after 16 years and one month as ABAC’s chief executive. He and his wife, Kim, are both ABAC alumni.
During her ABAC career, Dixon was honored often on both the dean’s list and the president’s list. Her campus involvement included participation with the Student Alumni Council, the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow, Sigma Alpha, and the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources Leaders.
Dixon’s selection as Ms. ABAC in 2020 came just before the COVID outbreak, so she became the longest-serving Ms. ABAC in ABAC’s history.
“Through clubs, organizations, and other extracurricular activities, I have made connections within my career field, and I have strengthened my professional skills,” Dixon said.
Dixon represented ABAC as the first recipient of the Southeast Produce Council STARS Scholarship and was selected as the student speaker at the 2022 University System of Georgia Foundation Gala. At the Gala, she became the first recipient of the Steve W. Wrigley Scholarship Award from the USG Foundation.
One of her professors stated, “Her example, her energy, and her exuberance for every activity is contagious. She is joyful and celebratory of her peers yet turns a sharp corner when it is time to learn and becomes quickly engaged.”