dixon award.jpg

ABAC President Tracy Brundage, right, and ABAC Alumni Association President Marcus Pollard presented Bridget Dixon with the David and Kim Bridges Award at the recent ABAC commencement ceremony.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Bridget Dixon, an agricultural communication major from Kite, received the David and Kim Bridges award during one of two recent commencement ceremonies at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

A total of 244 graduates participated in the ceremonies, one featuring graduates from the School of Nursing and Health Sciences and the School of Arts and Sciences, and the other involving graduates from the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Stafford School of Business.

