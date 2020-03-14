TIFTON – Bridget Dixon, a freshman agricultural communication major from Kite, was selected as Ms. ABAC 2020 at the 51st annual pageant at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Sponsored by the Ag Communicators of Tomorrow, Dixon received a $500 ABAC scholarship as the winner of the contest.
“It’s very humbling to me that as a freshman I was able to win,” Dixon, the daughter of Burt and Jennifer Dixon, said. “I just entered to have fun, and I wound up with this amazing opportunity. I chose ABAC because I knew I would get the best education from here that I could possibly get. I just love being around family and friends and getting to know everyone.”
Other finalists included Abigail Zerwig, a freshman agricultural education major from Metter, first runner-up; Charley Ann Lollis, a sophomore agricultural communication and agribusiness major from Perry, second runner-up; Kerstin Grace Hall, a sophomore agribusiness and agricultural communication major from Tifton, third runner-up; and Jaylee Bass, a senior writing and communication major from Adel, fourth runner-up.
Katibeth Mims, a junior agricultural communication major from Donalsonville, received the Essay Award in the contest for the second straight year, and Bass received the Ms. Congeniality Award. Lollis received the Interview Award, which included a $100 scholarship for the first time this year, courtesy of Kenny, Kristen, and Karter Jane Smith. Kristen Card Smith was Ms. ABAC 2014. Jordan Mathews, a freshman education major from Pearson, received the People’s Choice Award.
A portion of the proceeds from the event benefited the Peanut Butter and Jesus Ministry in Tifton.
