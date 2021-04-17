Arlington police chief arrested in domestic violence case

QUITMAN – A Brooks County Grand Jury indicted Will Cope, 44, of Quitman, on rape, incest, and child molestation charges this week, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Cope was an investigator with the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at the time of his indictment and subsequent arrest. He was booked into the Brooks County Jail and has since resigned.

On May 29, 2020, the GBI was requested by the Quitman Police Department to assist in an investigation involving allegations of sexual abuse committed by Cope. The investigation remains active and is ongoing.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is urged to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

