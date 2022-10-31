WASHINGTON — The USDA has designate Brooks and Lowndes counties in southeast Georgia as contiguous natural disaster areas.
This secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs, including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
The designation is based on the freeze that occurred in Georgia and north Florida March 11-13. Several Florida counties also have been designated disaster areas and will be eligible for the emergency loans.
For awareness, agricultural producers and landowners impacted by Hurricane Ian in September 2022 continue to assess damages and file notices of loss with USDA. Producers and landowners who sustained damages and incurred hurricane-related losses should contact their local USDA Service Center.
On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Farm Loan Discovery Tool can help land owners determine program or loan options. To file a notice of loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact a USDA Service Center.