ATLANTA – State Transportation Board members Robert L. Brown Jr. and Jeff Lewis were re-elected to full five-year board terms by a caucus of state representatives and senators from their respective congressional districts to continue their work on the Georgia Department of Transportation’s State Transportation Board.
Brown is a business, community and civic leader representing the 4th Congressional District, which comprises DeKalb, Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties.
He has served on the board for more than a decade and serves on numerous committees. He currently serves as chairman of the Equal Access Committee and as vice chairman of the Finance Committee. Brown is also a member of the Intermodal Committee, the Program Delivery Committee and the Property Utilization Committee. He served as chairman of the State Transportation Board from August 2016-August 2017.
A Dublin native, Brown resides in Decatur. The Tuskegee University graduate is a registered architect and is president and CEO of an architectural and construction management firm.
Lewis is a self-employed small businessman representing the 11th Congressional District, which comprises Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb and Fulton counties.
Lewis is Chairman of the Program Delivery Committee. He also serves on the statewide Transportation Planning/Strategic Planning Committee, the Equal Access Committee, the P3 Committee and the Gateways Committee.
A Rome native now residing in Cartersville, Lewis served Bartow County residents for 16 years as a state representative from District 15. He served as chairman of the House Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications Committee. He is active in the Cartersville Exchange Club and the Cartersville Lyons Club.
Lewis is a graduate of Jacksonville State University with a bachelor's of arts degree in Political Science and Philosophy and an MBA in Economics and Finance.
The 14-member State Transportation Board determines policy and governs the Georgia Department of Transportation. Each member is elected by a caucus of Georgia General Assembly members from their specific congressional district. Board members serve staggered, five-year terms. For more information, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/AboutGDOT/Board.
