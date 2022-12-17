ATHENS -- The Bulldog 100 embody the best of UGA.
These alumni are leading the way in business and building better communities. They are committed to their ideas, innovations and employees. They demonstrate the value of a degree from the birthplace of public higher education in America.
The annual Bulldog 100 Celebration is the university's chance to recognize the outstanding achievements of these entrepreneurs and change-makers, expand the Bulldog network and inspire one another in a shared pursuit of greatness
Whenever communities are looking for stronger leaders and whenever the world cries out for those who will bring better solutions, the Bulldog 100 are there to answer the call.
Among the 2022 Bulldog 100, a list that celebrates the 100 fastest-growing organizations owned or operated by UGA alumni, are two University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences alumni businesses.
“We are proud to recognize our incredible base of alumni who are leaders and innovators in their respective industries,” Meredith Gurley Johnson, executive director of the UGA Alumni Association, said. “These individuals embody the best of what UGA stands for and represent the value of a degree from our university. They set forth an example of leadership for UGA students and alumni, and we are excited to celebrate these business leaders and the work they are doing to build better communities.”
CAES alumni businesses in the Bulldog 100 rankings include American Tank Maintenance and Southern Belle Farm.
American Tank Maintenance specializes in professional service water storage tank asset management and maintenance programs.
Run by alumni Mike Lewis (BSA ’86) and Sheldon Shelton (BBA ’99) in Warthen, their team of proven professionals is committed to providing world-class customer service to clients.
Southern Belle Farm in McDonough, originally a dairy farm, now focuses on agritourism.
Run by alumni Jake Carter III (BBA ’03) and Jimmy Carter Jr. (BSA ’69, MS ’73), guests come for school tours, corporate events or simply to enjoy the farm-fresh air. Seasonal events help spur visits by 400,000 visitors annually.
Each year, Bulldog 100 applicants are measured by their business’ compounded annual growth rate during a three-year period. The 2023 Bulldog 100 list is based on submitted financial information for 2019-21. The Atlanta office of Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors, a Bulldog 100 partner since the program began in 2009, verified the information submitted by each company.
The nomination period for the 2023 Bulldog 100 was Aug. 1-July 31, 2022. The same dates will make up the nomination period for the 2024 Bulldog 100.
The 2022 list includes:
5Market Realty
A Signature Welcome
Abound Wealth Management
Abundance LLC
Ad Victoriam Solutions
Agora Vintage
Akerna
Altamont Property Group
Amelia Island Getaways
American Tank Maintenance LLC
Ansley Real Estate
Anxiety Specialists of Atlanta LLC
Apexx
Athens Real Estate Group
Atkinson Ferguson LLC
Backyard Escape Inc.
Baseline Surveying and Engineering Inc.
Bates Animal Hospital
BIOLYTE
Biren Patel Engineering LLC
Bitcoin Depot
BrokerHunter
Buckhead Preparatory School
Cabo Luxury LLC
Caplan Cobb LLC
Chicken Salad Chick
Cofers Home and Garden Inc.
Consume Media
Cozart Realty
Crawford and Breazeale Drug Company
Creditors Bureau Associates
Dental ClaimSupport
Divine Dermatology & Aesthetics LLC
enewton Design
Erica Davis Lowcountry
Fairway Insurance Group Inc.
Fiddleheads Garden Center
Forum Communications
Georgia Insulation LLC
Glass & Robson LLC
Golden Isles Pharmacy
Greater Athens Properties
Highgate Partners LLC
Impact Public Affairs
Imperial Fence Supply
J&M Pool Company
Lake City Chiropractic
Langford Allergy LLC
LangScapes Athens LLC
Laura Wilfong Realtor LWW Inc.
Lauren Elaine Interiors
Lightnin RV
Maggie Griffin Design
Marianna Lane Interiors
Mark Spain Real Estate
Marketwake
Martin Brothers CPAs
McMichael & Gray PC
MendenFreiman LLP
Milestone Construction LLC
Modern Image – Atlanta
Moore Civil Consulting Inc.
Murray Osorio PLLC
Nettuno Wealth Management
Nimmons Malchow Johnson
PDI Technologies
Personality Matters
PharmD on Demand
Poole’s Pharmacy Inc.
Precise Systems Inc.
Proveli
Rasmussen Wealth Management
RCS Garage Doors
Relish
Resolution Technologies
RGX
Roadie
Roberts Civil Engineering LLC
Rugged Road LLC
Ryals Brothers LLC
Scott Construction LLC
Showpony
Smith Planning Group
Southeast Aquariums
Southeastern Consulting Services Inc.
Southern Baked Pie Company
Southern Belle Farm
Stable Waters Financial
Staff Relief Inc.
Stonehill
Stratus Property Group
Telecom Innovations LLC
The Banyan Tree Center
Giving Kitchen
TRUE Automotive
UCW Logistics
UpTown Concierge Inc.
Village Micro Fund
XY Planning Network
Yancey Wire and Cable
Honorees will be recognized for their successes at the annual Bulldog 100 Celebration Feb. 18, when the university will reveal the No. 1 fastest-growing business.