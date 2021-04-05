Burst water line will keep Dougherty County courthouse closed through much of the week

ALBANY -- The Dougherty County Judicial Building will remain closed through at least Wednesday, but the closure could be longer depending on a Tuesday assessment of the facility.
Damage caused by a broken water line could have been worse, but an employee observed water running along the floor early Sunday morning and alerted staff.
“(It was) someone from the call center, they’re there 24/7,” said Dougherty County Public Information Officer Wendy Howell. “Apparently this person was taking a walk-break on the second floor and saw water coming out from under the door.
“A water line in the building that fed a coffee maker machine blew out at the coffee pot and flooded the floor.”
Cleaning staff removed standing water, and heat has been turned on at a high level to help dry carpets, Howell said.
All court activity has been canceled until at least through Wednesday.
“I don’t know how this is going to impact trials we have scheduled,” Howell said. “Worst-case scenario is we won’t be able to open the building back up until next week.”
Signs and Dougherty Sheriff’s Office personnel are posted at the building to alert the public to the closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.