ALBANY — The Albany business community and Albany State University students and staff mingled on Tuesday, enjoying the flavor of local food and drinks and taking in a performance by the “Marching Rams” band to help kick off the university’s Homecoming Week.
Business After Hours is a casual networking event held each month by the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau was the host for the homecoming edition.
“It’s a way for us to kind of engage the business community and allow the business community to come on campus,” CVB Executive Director Rashelle Minix said. “We’re able to highlight some of our local restaurants as well.
“It went great. We had a great turnout. Over 100 people showed up. It’s definitely a chance to get the whole community out there so they’ll be able to see all that.”
Albany State’s Homecoming Week is one of the biggest events each year for area hotels, restaurants and other businesses. The university reported last year that some 15,000 celebrants flocked to Albany for the parties, events and, of course, the big homecoming game, Minix said.
“Usually homecoming is about $3 million for the weekend with the alumni coming back,” she said. “Events open to the public start today (Wednesday). Alumni events start tomorrow and run through the weekend. The hotels are expecting a big turnout this weekend.”
October is always a good month for area businesses because the annual Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie falls either the week before or the week after homecoming each year.
“Our hotels stay busy throughout October,” Minix said.