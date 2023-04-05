hall of fame.jpg

Raybon Anderson, left, and John C. Callaway Jr. are the 2023 inductees to the Georgia Agricultural Hall of Fame.

 Special Photos

ATHENS -- An innovator in agribusiness and an exemplary public servant in extension will be inducted into the Georgia Agricultural Hall of Fame on April 29 during the 67th University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Alumni Association Awards.

The honorees are Raybon Anderson, the founder of Bulloch Fertilizer Company, Anderson’s General Store and president of Raybon Anderson Farms Inc., and John C. Callaway Jr., a 1969 CAES alumnus and long-time UGA Cooperative Extension agent who has had an outsized impact on the cattle industry and youth livestock programs in Georgia.

Maria M. Lameiras is a managing editor with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

