MARIETTA -- Construction firm owner Kelvin King has announced his campaign for the U.S. Senate in Georgia.
King, a Georgia native, veteran, Republican activist and successful business owner, said he wants to fight for the future of America.
"Republicans in our state are at a crossroads," King said in a news release. "We've seen what's at stake in our country. The Biden Administration is currently wrecking our economy, creating a crisis at our border, and systematically dismantling every bit of the 'America First' agenda implemented over the last four years. Career politicians, woke corporations, and the cancel culture are all empowered while our families and small businesses are left to pay the price.
"As the GOP, we have to decide right now if we are knocked down or knocked out. Personally, I am ready to take back our state and fight for the future of our country."
King is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, a veteran and the owner of a successful construction company. His story also includes being born to a teenage mother, raised in a single-parent home, and overcoming the challenge of poverty.
"Statistically speaking, I shouldn't have made it," he said. "I truly am a product of the American dream, which makes me the fiercest defender of freedom, opportunity and American exceptionalism.
"I believe our nation deserves better than President Biden and his weak leadership, just as I believe our state deserves better than Sen. (Raphael) Warnock's divisive far-left representation. This election for the U.S. Senate is bigger than you and me. Georgia truly is ground zero for taking back our country. Let's win for America."
King was born in Macon and raised in Mableton. His mother, Janet, was a teenager when she had Kelvin. He spent most of his childhood in a single-parent home, and the family oftentimes struggled to make ends meet. Though he became the man of the family early, King's mother and grandmother worked hard to instill in him the values needed to grow into a successful young adult. It is these values he credits with earning him an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy, where he was an All-Conference football player.
King graduated from the Academy and served five years in the Air Force as a Contracting Officer. He made the rank of captain before deciding to leave the military and transition to corporate America. Upon completion of his service, he returned to Georgia to begin building his life as a civilian. He worked in procurement, business development and eventually became the general manager of an international construction firm, where he achieved numerous honors, including being named to the Top 20 Under 40 in ENR Magazine and his company's manager of the year. After several years in this role, he decided to save enough money to start his own construction firm, Osprey Management, which has twice been named the fastest-growing business by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
