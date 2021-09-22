ALBANY — During his years in the Georgia Senate, Butch Miller has shot up the leadership ranks rapidly, rising in eight years to president pro tempore, a role that calls for him to preside over the body in the lieutenant governor’s absence.
Now the Gainesville Republican has his sights on that job full-time, as he seeks to replace Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who is not seeking a second term.
Miller, owner of the Milton Martin Honda dealership and who has represented the 49th Senate District since being elected in 2010, was in Albany on Wednesday to meet with supporters. Prior to first being elected as president pro tempore in 2018, he was named the governor’s floor leader in 2013.
“The reason I’m running for lieutenant governor (is that) at a deep, dark period of my life when we experienced a family tragedy, people from across the state comforted my family and I and picked me back up on my feet,” the candidate said. “I want to do that or the state.”
Miller’s campaign has stressed his conservative bona fides, including his strong support for Senate Bill 202, part of controversial election legislation passed by the Legislature this year, as well as for immigration legislation and support for law enforcement. His Facebook page includes posts supporting the construction of a wall at the nation’s Southern border and Texas’ controversial abortion law that went into effect in September.
“I feel like our country and our state and our culture are at a crossroads,” Miller said. “We have seen in a few short months the government pay people for not working. We have seen violence in our cities, and we will see that violence come to our small towns. We have seen people not willing to work.”
The candidate said one of his biggest statewide issues is providing broadband internet service throughout Georgia, which he said is vital to the state’s economy and residents’ quality of life.
“I think if we look at the state of Georgia and the future of this state, (it) is dependent on rural broadband,” he said. “Just like electricity was for generations prior, broadband will be for generations going forward.
“No major manufacturer, no major health care company, no major investor is going to put themselves in an area that doesn’t have broadband.”
Miller said he would like for the state to develop a statewide strategy to provide broadband internet access and use federal dollars to implement that strategy.
While Georgia is the best in the nation for doing business, he said, building extensive broadband accessibility would place the state at a further competitive advantage compared to other states in the region and nation.
Miller said the state has been served well by the legislature enacting conservative laws under former Govs. Sonny Perdue and Nathan Deal and current Gov. Brian Kemp, and he said his goal is to continue that trend.
