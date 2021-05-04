ATHENS -- Hundreds of donors representing all 50 states showed their support for the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences during the third annual Georgia Giving Week April 17-23, with many gifts flooding in on Monday, the inaugural CAES Giving Day.
From Alaska to Wyoming, 362 grateful alumni, friends, students and parents made gifts supporting the general college fund, the CAES Alumni Association Eterna fund and departmental support funds, strengthening programs and supporting current and future CAES students. In all, gifts totaled $20,000 for the week.
Having donors from all 50 states unlocked a $3,500 gift to the CAES Deans’ Promise fund, a bonus gift provided by CAES Dean Nick Place and an anonymous CAES alumnus. The additional funding for the CAES Deans’ Promise will help the college fulfill its commitment to provide experiential learning opportunities for all CAES students. The Deans’ Promise provides funding for students to experience study abroad, internships, conferences and other enrichment activities.
“I’ve been so impressed with the commitment of CAES alumni, friends and supporters during UGA Giving Week,” Place said. “These gifts allow CAES to continue providing experiential learning opportunities for our students, including funding for international travel, internships and other hands-on learning experiences.”
The total number of donors was nearly double that of fundraising events held earlier in the academic year and represented the highest number of gifts ever given during a specific event, breaking records for the greatest number of gifts to CAES received in one day on Monday’s CAES Giving Day.
On April 23, members of the CAES Alumni Association, CAES Student Philanthropy Council, faculty, staff and social media followers helped reach out to potential donors in states that hadn’t yet registered a donation in a group effort coordinated by CAES Development and Alumni Relations.
For one-third of donors, their gift was a first to CAES. New donors who had not made a gift this academic year and young alumni who earned their undergraduate degrees in 2011 and later had their gifts matched, generating total funds of $9,680.
“I was excited to help CAES reach their donation goal because I so enjoyed being a part of the CAES community at such a large school," alumna Kelly Steele of Wainwright, Alaska, who earned her avian biology degree in 2011, said. "It felt like family, and I gained so much more than a degree."
Members of the CAES Alumni Association board, who reached 100% giving participation earlier in the year, once again answered a call for 100% giving participation during Georgia Giving Week, earning a $1,000 matching gift to the CAES Alumni Association Eterna fund.
“The CAES Alumni Association Board continue to humble and amaze us with their generosity of time, talent and treasure,” Suzanne Griffeth, CAES Director of Alumni Engagement, said.
Visit caes.uga.edu/alumni/giving for ways to support CAES.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.