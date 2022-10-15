ketchum prize.jpg

UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Professor Cesar Escalante has been recognized for his pioneering research and advocacy to advance financial inclusion and alleviate racial and gender bias in agricultural lending.

 Special Photo by Dorothy Kozlowski/UGA

ATHENS — University of Georgia Professor Cesar Escalante has been awarded the 2022 Ketchum Prize — the FINRA Investor Education Foundation’s highest honor — in recognition of his pioneering research and advocacy to advance financial inclusion and alleviate racial and gender bias in agricultural lending.

“I am truly honored to receive the Ketchum Prize from the FINRA Foundation,” Escalante said. “At the same time, I feel very much inspired by the realization that my trifold responsibility (in teaching, research and UGA Cooperative Extension outreach) at our land-grant institution contributes to upholding financial inclusivity and improving financial capability among Americans.”

Recommended for you

Tags