CAIRO -- The beef cattle at Blue Bear Farm & Cattle Co. LLC here are now Certified Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World, North America’s most trusted and transparent farm certifier.
One of a portfolio of leading farm certifications offered by A Greener World, the Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW label lets consumers know animals are raised outdoors on pasture or range in accordance with the highest animal welfare standards in the U.S. and Canada, using sustainable agriculture methods on an independent farm. Consumer Reports has rated Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW as the only “highly meaningful” label for farm animal welfare, outdoor access and sustainability — and the only animal welfare certification in which they have confidence.
Dawna Bicknell Tanner and Mike Tanner’s beef cattle are also Certified Grassfed by AGW. Certified Grassfed by AGW is an optional, additional accreditation for Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW farmers and ranchers raising cattle, sheep, goats or bison according to the Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW high-welfare standards and a 100 percent grass-fed feeding protocol.
The Tanners of Blue Bear Farm & Cattle. Co. began farming when Dawna returned to her roots and began to raise Devon and Devon cross cattle on the farm in the Red Hills region of southwest Georgia. The couple chose to pursue Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW and Certified Grassfed by AGW certifications because they felt the programs best mirrored their animal husbandry practices and commitment to sustainability.
“We believe animals must be allowed to perform natural and instinctive behaviors essential to their health and well-being," Dawna Bicknell Tanner said. "We have worked diligently to earn the trust of our consumers and to demonstrate that we are committed to sustainable practices for our land and our animals. Offering validation through the rigorous certification process from A Greener World was an important step for us, and we are proud of our certifications.”
“In a marketplace crowded with misinformation and greenwashing, trusted third-party certifications like Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW and Certified Grassfed by AGW deliver real transparency for farmers and consumers," AGW Executive Director Emily Moose said. "We’re proud to work with farmers and ranchers like Blue Bear Farm & Cattle Co. to promote their high-quality products and sustainable farming practices.”
Certified Animal Welfare Approved/Certified Grassfed beef from Blue Bear Farm & Cattle Co. is available for order online with area pickup and at the Red Hills Market online. Check the AGW directory for details. For more information about Blue Bear Farm & Cattle Co., visit bluebeargrassfed.com, follow the farm on Facebook and Instagram and get in touch with Dawna Bicknell Tanner at bluebearfarmga@gmail.com and (850) 212-5816.
A Greener World identifies, audits, certifies and promotes practical, sustainable farming systems by supporting farmers and ranchers and informing consumers. AGW's growing family of certifications includes Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW, Salmon Welfare Certified by AGW, Certified Grassfed by AGW, Certified Regenerative by AGW, and Certified Non-GMO by AGW. Each program is designed to have positive and measurable impacts on the environment, society and animals, and to encourage truly sustainable farming practices.
A nonprofit funded by public donations, AGW offers a range of resources to help people make informed food choices, including an online directory of certified farms and products and Food Labels Exposed -- a definitive guide to food label claims (available in print and online). For more information visit agreenerworld.org.
ABOUT CERTIFIED GRASSFED BY AGW
AGW's respected Certified Grassfed label is the only grass-fed animal welfare label in North America. Unique among food labels it guarantees:
-- Ruminant animals raised outdoors on pasture for their entire lives, with a 100% grass and forage diet;
-- Animals raised according to the highest animal welfare and environmental standards in the U.S. and Canada;
-- High-welfare handling, transport, and slaughter of animals — including an annual review of slaughter facilities
According to market-research firm Nielsen, recent sales of grass-fed beef rose nearly 40%, more than six times the rate of conventional beef. For more information visit agreenerworld.org/certifications/certified-grass-fed/.
