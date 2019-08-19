ATLANTA – Camilla Child Support Office Manager Cindy York was named the recipient of the 2019 Outstanding Leader Award from the National Child Support Enforcement Association (NCSEA) recently. She was presented the award last week at the association’s annual meeting for her outstanding contributions to the child support program through extraordinary management, leadership, collaboration and messaging.
York has served with the Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Child Support Services for 13 years. Under her leadership, the Camilla Child Support Office ranks among the top offices in the state. The Camilla office exceeds statewide performance indicators in current support paid (64.51%), arrears paid (71.82%) and the percent of support orders (96.20%) obtained. The office also recently received compliance ratings of 100% in all areas of a standard operating procedure audit.
“Cindy serves as an example of how extraordinary leadership can have an impact on the families we serve and colleagues as well,” said DHS Commissioner Robyn A. Crittenden. “She is an inspiration to her team as she motivates them to achieve goals to improve the child support program and serve in the best interest of Georgia’s children.”
