ATLANTA — The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission announced Wednesday that nearly 70 businesses submitted competitive application proposals in response to the Commission’s Class 1 and Class 2 production license request for proposals to manufacture low-THC cannabis oil for medical use in the state of Georgia. Approximately 14,000 registered patients who are residents of Georgia, many with debilitating and incurable conditions, will be able to receive the help they need and increase their quality of life.
“I am honored to serve with such dedicated commissioners who understand the importance of our mission,” Commission Chairman Dr. Christopher Edwards said in a news release. “Despite the [COVID-19] coronavirus pandemic, we continued to move forward in implementing a fair and transparent process, a robust process that operates within the law and makes public health a top priority.”
Since the commission’s inaugural meeting in December 2019, the commission has worked to educate Georgians about the patient-focused mission of HB 324, known as Georgia’s Hope Act, and sought feedback via public hearings held throughout the state. The commission launched the application process in November 2020.
“For the past eight months, the commission worked to build all of the components needed to launch this process and keep stakeholders informed and involved,” Andrew Turnage, executive director of the GMCC, said. “Today is a great day for patients who need access to low-THC oil, and economic development for minority-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses. Help is on the way for patients in Georgia.”
The commission is in the process of reviewing the production license proposals. While details and information about the applicants is confidential by law, Georgians can feel confident that the applicants are outstanding and will produce high-quality low-THC oil for the patients of Georgia, the board said.
“Patients can look forward to late spring and early summer as a very exciting time for announcements [about access to low-THC oil] from the commission,” Turnage said.
The commission will announce contract awards at the conclusion of the review process. Companies can then begin to construct facilities and begin production, a process that could take six to eight months from the date of contract awards.
The commission’s next step in the process is to promulgate rules and regulations for the granting of licenses to dispensaries that will distribute the low-THC oil to patients. Announcements are made on the Commission’s website, www.gmcc.ga.gov, where patients and the public can sign up to receive announcement notifications.
On April 2, 2019, the Georgia General Assembly passed House Bill 324 titled “Georgia’s Hope Act,” which authorizes the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission to oversee the regulated licensing of limited, in-state cultivation, production, manufacturing, and sale of low-THC oil as well as dispensing to registered patients on the state’s Low-THC Oil Registry. Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill into law on April 17, 2019. Georgia’s Hope Act (Official Code of Georgia Annotated §16-12) took effect July 1, 2019.
