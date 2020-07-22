Car stolen from Albany dealership involved in Wednesday morning crash

WARWICK -- A car reported stolen in May from an Albany auto dealership was wrecked during a chase that originated in Worth County on Wednesday morning and took a course into Crisp County before its conclusion in Dougherty County.
The chase ended when the driver, identified as Curtis Thomas of Albany, crashed into the back of a semi truck, Warwick Police Department Chief Thomas Stewart, who initially tried to make a traffic stop there on the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, said.
“It was about 10:22 this morning; my tag reader alerted me to the tag of the Chevrolet Malibu coming back stolen,” Stewart said.
After confirming the information, Stewart used his siren and lights in an attempt to stop the car. Instead the driver fled and drove into Crisp County.
“He came to a stop at the Salt Lick (convenience store) in Crisp County,” Stewart said. “One male and one female exited the vehicle. He took off toward Albany on (Highway) 300 (at) a speed of up to about 125.”
A Georgia State Patrol trooper tried to stop the car with a tire deflation device near the MillerCoors Brewery in the 400 block of Cordele Road, Stewart said, but the driver managed to avoid it. The driver struck the semi truck after turning right onto Clarke Avenue.
Thomas ran from the accident scene to a Wal-Mart store, where he surrendered to officers, Stewart said.
Thomas faces charges in Warwick that include theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, driving under the influence and other traffic charges.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, and the Albany Police Department is handling the original auto theft case. Those agencies could file additional charges.
No injuries were reported from the accident, Albany police said.
The Chevrolet Malibu was reported stolen from Shoemaker Auto Sales on May 12, according to Albany police.
An employee at the 1760 N. Slappey Blvd. business told Albany police that the last time she had seen the car prior to that date was on May 8.
The accident report had not been completed as of Wednesday afternoon.
