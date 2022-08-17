Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

An Athens resident with a lengthy criminal history was found guilty by a federal jury of multiple charges related to an FBI Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force undercover operation into illegal gun and drug trafficking.

 Special Photo

ATHENS – An Athens resident with a lengthy criminal history was found guilty by a federal jury of multiple charges related to an FBI middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force undercover operation into illegal gun and drug trafficking. His conviction follows a co-defendant entering a guilty plea last week in this case.

Robert Booker Sr., 44, of Atlanta was convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The verdict was reached following a two-day trial that began on Monday before U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.