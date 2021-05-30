ALBANY — Growing up in a household that stressed the value of education, Norma Gaines Heath was influenced to pursue teaching, a career in which she has worked for three decades.
Now she is seeking to bring the lessons she has learned as a teacher to the Dougherty County School Board.
Heath is one of six candidates seeking the District 2 board seat in a special election to be held on June 15 to finish the term of the late Milton “June Bug” Griffin, who died in February. The winner will serve through December 2022.
The candidate served in the Dougherty County School System as a classroom teacher and parent coordinator. Currently Heath is a GED instructor at Autry State Prison in Pelham.
“Because of (my) upbringing, (I) have always been a people’s person and a community activist,” Heath said in a news release. “I serve with excellence, dedication, passion and commitment to whatever task is to be done.”
Heath did not respond to requests for an interview from The Albany Herald.
A lifelong resident of Dougherty County, Heath graduated from Albany High School. She received her undergraduate degrees from Albany State University with a bachelor’s of art degree in music and a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education. Furthering her education, she received a master’s of education degree in early childhood education from Georgia Southwestern State University and an education specialist degree in educational leadership and supervision from Albany State University.
In addition to her work in education, Heath is engaged in service through her church and sorority, the news release said. She is a member of the Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church, where her husband is the pastor, and she serves as president of the Artesian City Chapter, a local ministers’ wives organization.
Heath is second vice president of the Georgia Association of Ministers’ Wives and Ministers’ Widows and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.
