Celeste Chippero, who lives in Roswell, says she is frustrated the state’s waiting list for services for people with disabilities was ever allowed to swell to more than 7,000 people. Her son Peter has been on the list for five years.

 Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- Celeste Chippero moved from Michigan to Georgia feeling confident she would find support services for her son, Peter, who has cerebral palsy.

Instead, her now 32-year-old son has spent the last five years on a waiting list for services through a Medicaid program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, which now includes more than 7,000 people.

