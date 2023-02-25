Cathy Williams has been elected to represent Congressional District 2 on the State Transportation Board for the next five years. She was joined by Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell R. McMurry.
ATLANTA – A caucus of state representatives and senators from Georgia's Congressional District 2 has elected Cathy Williams to represent the district on the State Transportation Board for the next five years. District 2 is the largest congressional district in the state by land area and includes 30 counties in southwest Georgia.
Williams is replacing Johnny Floyd, who did not seek re-election after 15 years of service on the board.
Williams is the founding president and CEO of NeighborWorks Columbus, a nonprofit that promotes and provides access to fit and affordable housing and builds assets for financial independence for all citizens of low to moderate income in Georgia and Alabama. She is currently the District 7 representative on the Muscogee County School District Board of Education, is life director of the National Association of Home Builders and a board member of the Homeownership Alliance. Previously she served on the Columbus Transportation Improvement Committee, the Georgia Department of Labor Workforce Investment Board, the Greater Columbus Home Builders Association, the Board of Historic and Architectural Review, the Columbus Technical College Board of Directors, the Housing Authority of Columbus, and the West Central Georgia Hospital Foundation. Williams has a degree in Political Science/Public Administration from Troy University.
“Transportation is an issue that impacts every family and business in the state,” she said. “My professional background in education and affordable housing has prepared me to serve on the State Transportation Board of Georgia and to effectively represent the needs and concerns of the people of Congressional District 2."
The 14-member State Transportation Board determines policy and governs the Georgia Department of Transportation. Each member is elected by a caucus of Georgia General Assembly members from their specific congressional district. Board members serve staggered, five-year terms.