Cathy Williams has been elected to represent Congressional District 2 on the State Transportation Board for the next five years. She was joined by Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell R. McMurry.

ATLANTA – A caucus of state representatives and senators from Georgia's Congressional District 2 has elected Cathy Williams to represent the district on the State Transportation Board for the next five years. District 2 is the largest congressional district in the state by land area and includes 30 counties in southwest Georgia.

