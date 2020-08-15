ATLANTA -- Where there are more people, there are more needs — for schools, roads, and services for families, older adults, and children. For each person who isn’t counted in the 2020 Census, your community could miss out on funding for critical public services.
Everyone who lived in the United States on April 1, 2020, is required to be counted — regardless of citizenship status. It is important to know that your responses are strictly confidential and cannot be shared with anyone, including local, state and federal law enforcement and immigration agencies. There is no citizenship question on the 2020 Census.
It’s not too late to shape your community’s future. Respond at 2020census.gov. If you do not respond online, by phone, or by mail, a census taker will need to visit your home to collect your response.
Census takers have begun visiting homes that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census. They are here to help: Census takers are hired locally, and their goal is to help everyone in the community complete their census. Citizens are asked to work with them to make sure each person is counted. Those who would like to avoid having a census taker knock on their door should respond to the census today.
All census takers undergo virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing and other health and safety protocols before beginning their work in neighborhoods. The Census Bureau has provided face masks to every census taker and mandated that all census takers wear one. In addition, census takers carry an ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date.
For more information on the Census Bureau’s process for visiting households that haven’t responded, visit Census Takers in Your Neighborhood.
Those who have already responded to the census are asked to let others know their census responses affect funding for health care, child care programs, libraries, public transportation, schools, job assistance programs, and other critical public services every year for the next 10 years. Remind everyone that their response to the 2020 Census is required by law.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. The 2020 Census counts everyone living in the U.S. on April 1, 2020. Census results determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated by local, state and federal lawmakers every year for the next 10 years. Your response is required by law. And the U.S. Census Bureau is legally bound to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential.
