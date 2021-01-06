ATLANTA – Charles E. “Charlie” Peeler, the former U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, has joined Troutman Pepper’s White Collar and Government Investigations Practice Group in Atlanta. Peeler was appointed U.S. Attorney in 2017 and was responsible for prosecuting federal crimes in the Middle District of Georgia, including in Albany, Athens, Columbus, Macon and Valdosta. During his time leading the office, Peeler established a particular focus on health care fraud, cybercrime and privacy issues.
“Charlie’s recent service as U.S. Attorney combined with decades of experience as a litigator in private practice make him a great fit for our active White Collar and Government Investigations Practice Group,” John West, who chairs Troutman Pepper’s Business Litigation Department, said in a news release.
“We welcome Charlie back to private practice and look forward to working with him and to the valuable insights he will offer clients,” Chuck Palmer, managing partner of the firm’s Atlanta office, said.
As the top-ranking federal law enforcement official in the Middle District of Georgia, Peeler’s office also prosecuted crimes related to terrorism, public corruption, fraud and child exploitation as well as represented the United States in civil cases, including in False Claims Act matters.
Prior to his position as U.S. Attorney, Peeler built a robust trial practice, arguing cases before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, Georgia Court of Appeals and the Georgia Supreme Court. He has tried to verdict business disputes, civil rights matters, criminal matters, employment matters and intellectual property matters.
Peeler earned both his J.D. and his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Georgia.
“I am excited to return to private practice and pleased to be joining Troutman Pepper, which has a talented group of white collar practitioners and incredible reputation for client care,” Peeler said. “I look forward to building my practice and applying my government experience in ways that can help clients through complex government enforcement actions and investigations.”
Troutman Pepper’s White Collar and Government Investigations Practice Group includes former government prosecutors, in-house compliance counsel and seasoned white collar defense attorneys who proactively resolve sensitive government investigations and proceedings. The team has decades of experience handling high-stakes civil and criminal government and internal investigations throughout the country and responds quickly to minimize risk.
Troutman Pepper is a national law firm known for its commitment to client care. With more than 1,200 attorneys in 23 U.S. cities, the firm partners with clients across every industry sector to help them achieve their business goals. Read more at troutman.com.
