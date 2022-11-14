ALBANY – Dougherty County’s courthouse would get a new name under a proposal Judge Willie Lockette, chief judge of the Dougherty Judicial Circuit, made before the Dougherty Commission Monday.
Lockette made the pitch to rename the building in honor of Herbert Phipps during a presentation at a commission work session.
Phipps' career includes time as a part-time magistrate judge, Dougherty County State Court judge, Superior Court judge, and judge on the Georgia Court of Appeals.
“All of the judges, including our Court of Appeals Judge Ken Hodges, signed letters” supporting the proposal, Lockette told The Herald during an interview following his presentation. “(Phipps') accolades are (impressive) as far as being an attorney and a jurist.”
Phipps, a Baker County native, earned his law degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law in 1971. That same year he joined C.B. King's law firm and worked in civil rights litigation for the next 12 years. After leaving King's firm, Phipps opened a solo law practice.
He has served on a number of associations, including the Georgia Indigent Defense Counsel Advisory Committee, State Bar Board of Governors, Georgia Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, and the Georgia Supreme Court Commission on Racial and Ethnic Bias.
During his time on the bench, Phipps set a high standard, Lockette said.
“He set a standard for integrity and fairness throughout his career,” Lockette said. “For me, it (renaming) would show that the community is working to recognize the efforts of public servants who serve our community.”
Through his work, the judge said, Phipps strived to fulfill Martin Luther King Jr.’s statement that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” by ensuring that justice was done.
“Being a judge myself, it is important to recognize the work of judges who are doing good work,” he said. “It is important we have a judge who works to make sure justice is done.”
Commissioners at the meeting said they would take the recommendation under consideration.