ATLANTA – Chief Justice Harold D. Melton announced Tuesday that even though the Statewide Judicial Emergency is due to expire at the end of this month, Georgia’s courts may continue to conduct proceedings using video and other remote technology under rules initially adopted during the judicial emergency.
In consultation with trial courts, the Supreme Court has amended the uniform Superior, Juvenile, Probate, Magistrate and Municipal court rules regarding remote proceedings. In March 2020, shortly after the Chief Justice declared a Statewide Judicial Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the court amended those rules to allow more flexibility to conduct court proceedings using remote technology.
Those 2020 amendments are due to expire at the end of the statewide emergency, which earlier this month the chief justice announced was likely to occur at the end of this month. Today’s amendments extend the greater remote flexibility until June 30, 2022.
The order additionally clarifies that any proceeding not otherwise covered by the rule can be conducted by video conference as long as the judge and the parties consent and public access is ensured
