ALBANY -- Children’s Miracle Network at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is hosting a NICU reunion drive-through party for former patients and their families Sunday at Chehaw Park and Zoo.
The drive-through party celebrates how far the patients have come since their time in the NICU. NICU nurses, physicians, and other staff will be stationed along the path to greet families as they pass by.
The reunion will start at 1 p.m. and continue until 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.