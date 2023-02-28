FDA says there's 'a lot more work to come' to improve the way it regulates tobacco products

Georgia smokers and vapers could be paying more for their nicotine habit under a pair of bills working their way through the state House.

 File Photo

This week, the House Subcommittee on Tax Revisions held its first hearing on House Bills 191 and 192, which would raise taxes on cigarettes and vape products respectively. The cigarette tax is expected to bring in $90 million, which would be dedicated to health care programs for Georgians. The subcommittee didn’t vote to move the bill along to full committee consideration.

