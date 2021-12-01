ALBANY -- Have you ever wondered about the water quality near your dock? Or maybe you have taken a fishing trip or water skiing adventure on a local lake and wondered the same thing.
Whether you are drinking city or well water or paddling or fishing along a creek, the quality of the water should matter to you.
That is where one group of citizen scientists comes in. In Georgia, we have a section of the Environmental Protection Division called Adopt-a-Stream. This section provides training, tools, and guidelines for the average citizens to test the waters in their area and record them in a statewide database. The simple tests and training are designed for the citizen scientist to be able to conduct meaningful water quality testing without the need for a science background or education.
In our area of southwest Georgia, Flint Riverkeeper can provide the training and test kits for water testing. The training is normally conducted annually with annual re-certifications using testing and quality control material provided by the state. Once a student is certified, they can begin testing a water system of their choosing. There have been many citizens, from teenagers to seniors, trained by Flint Riverkeeper in just our area over the years.
Testing usually includes pH, air and water temperature, dissolved oxygen, conductivity, and E. coli bacteria. Other testing for phosphates, nitrates and macro-invertebrates also can be completed though this program.
There are active testers up and down the Flint River system from the north in East Point south of Atlanta, down to Bainbridge above Lake Seminole. There is an active group in Lake Blackshear and Radium Springs. The Flint Riverkeeper also conducts routine testing on the Flint River in downtown Albany, near Molena, and Thomaston, just to name a few sites.
Because the training and testing are certified by the state, results can and have been used for bringing water quality problems to the attention of state regulators.
Training for interested persons can be arranged through the Flint Riverkeeper by calling (229) 435-2241. Test kits for trained individuals can be checked out from the Flint Riverkeeper offices at 102 Pine Ave. in Albany.
