The city of Albany's Transit department has announced that the global driver shortage issue has severely impacted the city's transit system. As a result, city of Albany Transit plans to reduce hours of operation.
ALBANY -- The city of Albany's Transit department has announced that the global driver shortage issue has severely impacted the city's transit system. As a result, city of Albany Transit plans to reduce hours of operation.
Effective Nov. 20, until further notice Albany Transit will operate from 6 a.m.-6:15 p.m. for both fixed route and paratransit services Monday-Saturday. The last trip of service will begin at 5:15 p.m.
City officials apologized in advance for any inconvenience the change may cause. Riders are encouraged to submit comments or feedback to atsdispatch@albanyga.gov.
As set forth in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, the city of Albany does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admission or access to or treatment or employment in its programs or activities. The city's Human Resources department has been designated to coordinate compliance with the non-discrimination requirements contained in section 35.107 of the Department of Justice Regulations.
Information concerning the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the rights provided there is available at the city of Albany Human Resources Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.