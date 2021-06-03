THOMASVILLE -- The city of Thomasville has announced the pending launch of its improved online billing and payment solution, Utilities Online. As a result, customers will notice new billing statements beginning this month. Customers also will have access to limited services on Monday as a result of the billing conversion.
“We are very excited to complete our billing software conversion and begin using the new software platform full-time,” Sheryl Sealy, executive director of marketing and customer service, said. “The new billing software is more streamlined and efficient than our current software.”
Sealy said the new billing statements will continue to provide customers the opportunity to see their billing history and service billing breakdowns each month in a convenient, color-coded statement.
“We transitioned to color-coded billing several years ago to make it easier for customers to track their billing for each utility service,” she said. “Our new billing statements will look slightly different but will still provide our customers with all of the same information they’ve come to expect on their monthly bill.”
As a result of the new billing software implementation, some departments will offer limited services on the day the system is converted.
“Because some of our departments are offering limited services on conversion day, no penalties or cutoffs will be assessed on Monday,” Sealy said. “Customers can rest assured that their services will remain uninterrupted on conversion day. We will transition to full-service availability on Tuesday.”
Customers also will have access to the improved Utilities Online service beginning Tuesday. Utilities Online offers customers greater flexibility to view and pay their utility bills using any internet-connected device. Additionally, customers will have more options to pay their bill, including by phone and by text.
“Utilities Online is a versatile and easy-to-use portal that will really enhance the customer bill-paying experience,” Melissa Donaldson, director of customer service, said. “We are always looking for ways to improve the customer experience through ease and convenience. Utilities Online offers yet another way for customers to interact with their utility bills from anywhere, any time.”
The easy-to-use Utilities Online payment portal provides customers with quick access to their account to view bills, check balances, make payments, and enroll in paperless billing. Features include an at a glance dashboard, securely stored payment information, and automatic payment options such as choosing a specific day for payments to process, email reminders and linking multiple accounts. For customers that choose not to create an account, they can view their current bill and make a one-time payment without registering.
Customers who have previously registered for Utilities Online in the past will need to re-register their account to access the new and improved features.
“The current existing Thomasville Utilities mobile app will no longer be available beginning in June 2021,” Donaldson said. “We invite our customers to visit us online and explore all the exciting features available with our improved Utilities Online bill pay service conveniently from a mobile or other device beginning June 8.
“While this software conversion impacts some of our services, most city of Thomasville departments will be able to assist customers and answer questions without interruption. The biggest change for customers to keep in mind is that the city will be unable to process payments of any kind on Monday. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience and understanding.”
Full operations will return to normal on Tuesday. For more information about ways to make payments, or Utilities Online, call the city of Thomasville at (229) 227-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.