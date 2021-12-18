ATLANTA – Attorney General Chris Carr announced this week the indictment of Deanna Granger and George Granger Jr. on one count each of conspiracy to commit Medicaid fraud.
“Our office remains dedicated to protecting taxpayer dollars and pursuing potential instances of health care fraud,” Carr said. “Through our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, we work diligently to uphold the integrity of Georgia’s Medicaid program and hold accountable those who would abuse this public trust. We are proud of our efforts and look forward to seeking justice in this case.”
The Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit presented evidence to a Clayton County grand jury, resulting in the Grangers’ indictment. Specifically, the indictment charges the defendants with the following which, if convicted, can carry the respective penalties:
-- Conspiracy to commit Medicaid fraud, O.C.G.A. §§ 16-4-8 and 49-4-146.1(b) – between one and five years in custody and a fine of not more than $5,000.
The following law enforcement agencies assisted in this investigation: Louisiana Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
No additional information about the investigation or about the Grangers’ alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.
