ATLANTA -- The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has named T. Ramon Stuart president of Clayton State University, effective July 1.
Stuart served as provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at Fort Valley State University for the past five years.
“Dr. Stuart brings outstanding experience and a passion for helping students to a campus that is poised to expand on its success and become a regional powerhouse in metro Atlanta,” University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “Clayton State’s students, faculty, staff and alumni will be well-served by his leadership.”
Stuart is responsible for the Academic Affairs division at FVSU, including the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Education and Professional Studies, and College of Agriculture, Family Sciences and Technology. He also has leadership responsibility for Student Success, Retention Services, the Hunt Memorial Library, Office of Institutional Research, Planning and Effectiveness, and the Quality Enhancement Plan, among other departments.
Prior to joining FVSU, Stuart was a faculty member at West Virginia State University. His accomplishments there included developing an engineering 2+2 degree program, aiding in increasing retention by almost 10% in three academic years, serving on the self-study reaffirmation steering committee responsible for achieving a 10-year reaccreditation and helping to increase overall enrollment by expanding international recruitment.
“I am excited for this opportunity and can promise our campus communities that I will do everything I can to support you and ensure Clayton State continues to rise,” Stuart said. “The Board of Regents and Chancellor Wrigley have shown great confidence in me, and I look forward to showing a lot of Laker spirit.”
Stuart earned his doctorate in higher education administration from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education at Ohio University. He earned both undergraduate and graduate degrees from the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources at West Virginia University.
