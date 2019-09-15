ALBANY — Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols will host the Clean Energy Roadshow in Albany later this month.
Taking place at Albany State University's West Campus from 9 a.m.-noon on Sept. 24, the event is designed to open attendees to a world of new possibilities for saving money.
"The Alternative Fuel Vehicle Roadshow and clean tech seminar help you prepare for resiliency and sustainability in your business or community," coordinators of the event said in news release. "Energy costs can capture a major portion of any fleet operating budget, so it pays to be efficient with those dollars. Whether you refit or replace vehicles, install solar, upgrade lighting or make energy-efficiency improvements, our experts guide you through the planning and decision-making stages to make you RFP-ready.
"Funding can also be a challenge, so we load you up with information on grant and capital resources that can get you launched."
Each Clean Energy Roadshow event is tailored to the unique needs of the local audience, whether fleet or government, city or rural, and offers vehicle demonstrations and ride-and-drive opportunities — including for commercial vehicles.
Highlights of the event include:
— Alternative fuel safety and economy;
— Fleet and transportation projects;
— Propane gas for schools and fleet;
— Direct uses of natural gas;
— Compressed natural gas vehicles;
— Electric vehicles;
— Fleet fueling infrastructure;
— Electric vehicle charging technology;
— Cybersecurity;
— State and federal energy policy and rebates;
— Georgia’s clean energy future.
A two-hour seminar and commercial vehicle display allows attendees to map their sustainability and economic development plan using natural gas, electric and propane gas vehicles. Echols will host a guided, walking showcase of alternative-fuel cars, trucks and buses followed by a seminar on current trends in alternative fuel vehicle technology, transportation, energy security, and resilience for rural and urban communities.
Technology Association of Georgia and Clean Cities Georgia are also expected to highlight their work building a clean tech future.
Learning objectives are to understand the growth trends in electric, propane and natural gas uses in transportation; how to evaluate each option relative to needs and uses; where to turn for additional resources, and advice on funding and project implementation.
Albany State University West Campus is located at 2400 Gillionville Road, Student Center, Room 266 North. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-clean-energy-roadshow-tickets-62219336711 for tickets, which are free of charge.
The Clean Energy Roadshow is an official Alternative Fuel Vehicle Roadshow event. For more information, call (404) 274-0068, email joy.kramer@eventenergy.net or visit www.cleanenergyroadshow.com.