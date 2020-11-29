ATLANTA — As in previous election periods, there were several explanations as to why Georgians may have been stopped from participating in the most recent races, according to local activists. Not only did COVID-19 threaten the integrity of voting in person, there was a number of disinformation concerning mail-in ballots.
These causes, along with the normal suppression methods of voters, including restrictive voter ID rules, understaffed polling locations, outdated technology (that can lead to lengthy times), lack of communication, accessibility accommodations, led to limited voting turnout.
The College Democrats of Georgia have called upon Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp to have international election observers for the upcoming election to deter unnecessary charges of fraud and ensure the security and legitimacy of the election.
The United States, specifically Georgia, is in dire need of international election observers. Such observers, according to Duke University’s Judith Kelley, “can — under some conditions — lead to improvements in conduct and quality of elections.”
Bhavin Patel, president of the College Democrats of Georgia said, “In an election like this, it is even more crucial to provide an impartial, nonpartisan community of international observers who take the whole process into account.”
