MOULTRIE — For the second consecutive year, Colquitt Regional held its interprofessional development training exercise for participants in the hospital’s Nurse Residency Program and the Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program.
Both groups participated in role-playing scenarios that covered communication styles, standardized medical reporting through SBAR (Situation-Background-Assessment-Recommendations), conflict resolution, and communicating effectively in emergencies.
This year’s event saw the introduction of a new training activity, where participants took part in various mock scenarios. During this activity, medical students rotating at Colquitt Regional acted as patients and the nurse and medical residents progressed through different stations while actively treating the patient as if it were a live situation.
This type of team-based training was introduced with the purpose of preparing all health professionals to work together to build a safer, higher quality, patient-centered health care system.
“We pride ourselves on providing exceptional care by exceptional people and that starts with training,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “Continuing medical education continues to be a top priority for our hospital. By holding these types of trainings, we are ensuring that our employees and medical staff are informed on the latest procedures and protocols for patient safety.”
Interprofessional collaboration has shown many positive effects in hospitals across the world, such as improved patient outcomes, reduced preventable errors, decreased health care costs, and improved relationships with other disciplines.
“We developed this training exercise to help equip our medical students, residents, and nurses with the necessary skills they need to deliver safe, high-quality care to their patients,” Woodwin Weeks, associate program director, Georgia South, said in a news release. “When they go through these simulations, they receive invaluable experience and opportunities to work through real-life situations in a controlled environment. This helps to build their confidence and promotes teamwork, which, in turn, positively affects patient outcomes.”
This exercise was conducted with the help of Weeks; RN Kayla Long, the interim director of Educational Services; Dr. Lisa Young, Georgia South Family Medicine core faculty; Dr. Nick Carden, Behavioral Medicine faculty; RN Lauri Butler, and Medical Education Coordinator Jordan Key.
“Health care has always been an everchanging industry, but the pandemic has placed a new importance on staying aligned with up-to-date measures and methods for patient safety,” Hospital Authority Chairman Richard E. Turner Jr. said. “It is imperative that we provide employees opportunities for continuing education and hands-on experiences. I commend all of our leaders and physicians who lend their time and expertise to the training of our residents, students, and nurses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.