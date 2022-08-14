Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

Two Columbus residents are facing federal charges alleging their involvement in the firing of multiple rounds at an FBI Agent in Columbus on July 28.

COLUMBUS – Two Columbus residents are facing federal charges alleging their involvement in the firing of multiple rounds at an FBI Agent in Columbus on July 28; one was remanded to federal custody following an initial appearance, the other is in state custody. All of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.

A federal indictment was returned on Aug. 9 charging Jarvis Smith, 27, and Joshuia Brown, 24, with one count of forcible assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. In addition, Smith is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If convicted, Smith and Brown face a maximum of life in prison.

