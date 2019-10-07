ALBANY – For Mary and Robert Lewis, the quality of life at their Lily Pond Road residence is being ruined by litter, speeding cars and semi trucks.
On Monday the couple brought their complaints to the Dougherty County Commission.
The issues they’re facing even include passersby coming onto their property, they said during an interview following the Monday morning meeting.
“There’s an awful lot of speeders out there,” Mary Lewis said. “Speeders are unreal – all through the day and the evening. (You have) people coming on your property, and you don’t know who they are.”
Robert Lewis told commissioners that littering is an eyesore and shows “disrespect.”
“Being seniors, we just want to have a safe community,” he said.
Lewis said that drivers who are speeding and throwing their trash from car windows do not live in their neighborhood. Semi drivers apparently take the road as a shortcut, even though those vehicles are prohibited, he said.
During the meeting, Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas made a request to Dougherty County Police Department Chief Kenneth Johnson to beef up patrols on Lily Pond Road.
Commissioners also discussed placing larger signs warning about fines for littering, and increasing the fine for littering on county roadways to $1,000.
Cohilas said that was the maximum amount allowable for a misdemeanor offense.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
♦ Approved a one-day rental fee of $400 for use of the Robert Cross Park Multipurpose Facility. Renters also must pay an additional $200 deposit that is refundable if conditions of the rental agreement are met.
♦ Approved an application for a $10,166 grant to purchase equipment for trauma equipment for paramedics.