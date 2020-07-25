ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that Paerosol Global Partners LLC, a manufacturer of disinfectant solutions and spraying instruments, plans to invest nearly $17 million in building a new facility in Bainbridge. This facility in Decatur County will mark the company’s first location in Georgia and create 140 new jobs.
“PGP’s disinfectant products are in high demand, and we are proud to welcome this innovative company to Georgia,” Kemp said in a news release. “Their decision to bring their operations to our state is a testament to the way we do business and the incredible assets we provide companies in need of a dependable work force, unmatched logistics network, and great quality of life. I look forward to seeing all of the opportunities this expansion creates for the hard-working people of southwest Georgia.”
Based in Florida, PGP manufactures and assembles solutions that effectively eliminate air- and surface-borne pathogens such as mold, bacteria and viruses. The company has acquired an exclusive license from the U.S. government to sell and distribute this technology, which was developed by the U.S Department of Energy.
“PGP is committed to making a difference in the quality of people’s lives," PGP Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Sales David Pobiak said. "We are looking forward to building our new facility in Bainbridge, Georgia. The community has welcomed us with open arms, making our decision to choose Georgia over any other part of the nation a seamless process for us.
“The professionalism, infrastructure, and cooperation we have experienced provides us the ability to create a thriving business and, in turn, contribute to this burgeoning community by way of job production and access to our technology in local schools, hospitals and all places of gathering to help ensure safety against existing and emerging pathogens.”
Georgia remains a national leader in advanced manufacturing and continues to attract new business to its southern regions. Georgia’s strength across multiple manufacturing sectors resulted in a GDP of $64.7 billion in 2019, and the Georgia Department of Labor estimated that there were 367,300 manufacturing jobs in the state as of May 2020.
“Bainbridge and Decatur County are thrilled to welcome PGP to our community," Development Authority of Bainbridge and Decatur County Chairman Keith Lyle said. "Their decision to locate and invest in Bainbridge and Decatur County affirms that our community is a premier location within which to do business. Our world-class work force, coupled with the unwavering support of our state and local leadership, make us unbeatable at attracting new business and investment. We look forward to growing with PGP. As we always say, Bainbridge and Decatur County are open for business.”
This expansion to Bainbridge will bring several different job opportunities to the area, including careers in management, accounting, logistics, and production. Individuals who are interested in working for PGP are encouraged to contact Pobiak at david.pobiak@paerosol.com.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development was represented in this competitive project by the Global Commerce division’s senior project manager, Tina Herring, in partnership with the Development Authority of Bainbridge and Decatur County and Georgia Power.
“Recent events have caused demand for critical items like the disinfectant solutions produced by PGP to skyrocket,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “I’d like to thank PGP for continuing to manufacture these necessary resources and quickly acting on the need to expand. I’d also like to thank Gov. Kemp and our partners at the Development Authority of Bainbridge and Decatur County for fostering a pro-business environment that so many companies want to call home.”
