WASHINGTON -- Here's a look at how Georgia members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act (S. 3541) to improve health care and services for veterans exposed to toxic substances; and a resolution (S. Res. 519) supporting an independent and democratic Ukraine against any further Russian military invasion.
SENATE VOTES:
FDA COMMISSIONER: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert Califf to be the Department of Health and Human Service's Food and Drug Administration Commissioner. Califf was the agency's commissioner for a year at the close of the Obama administration, then became a medical professor at Duke University; he is a biomedical scientist. The vote, on Feb. 15, was 50 yeas to 46 nays.
YEAS: Ossoff D-GA, Warnock D-GA
INTERNATIONAL SECURITY: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Celeste Wallander to be assistant secretary for international security affairs at the Defense Department. Wallander, currently president and CEO of the U.S.-Russia Foundation, was a senior official in the Obama administration specializing in Russia. The vote, on Feb. 16, was 83 yeas to 13 nays.
YEAS: Ossoff D-GA, Warnock D-GA
MILITARY RESEARCH: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David Honey to be deputy under secretary for research and engineering at the Defense Department. Honey, a retired Air Force officer, has more recently been a research official at Defense and at the Defense Advanced Projects Agency. The vote, on Feb. 16, was 94 yeas to 1 nay.
YEAS: Ossoff D-GA, Warnock D-GA
COVID VACCINATION: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, to the Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act (H.R. 6617) that would have barred funding for the implementation of federal COVID vaccination requirements. Lee said the requirements from the Biden administration were "treading deeply into the personal medical choices of Americans without an act of Congress authorizing them to do so." The vote, on Feb. 17, was 46 yeas to 47 nays.
NAYS: Ossoff D-GA, Warnock D-GA
CONTINUING APPROPRIATIONS: The Senate has passed the Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act (H.R. 6617) sponsored by Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro, D-Conn., to extend funding for the federal government though March 11. A supporter, Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., said the extension would give time for Congress to work out "the details of full-year appropriations bills to meet the needs of the American people." The vote, on Feb. 17, was 65 yeas to 27 nays.
YEAS: Ossoff D-GA, Warnock D-GA
