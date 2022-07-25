Birth Control Pills

U.S. House debate on a contraception access bill fell along party lines, with Democrats arguing it’s necessary to ensure Americans won’t lose another constitutional right at the hands of conservative Supreme Court justices. 

 Getty Images via Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House has voted, mostly along party lines, to send the Senate legislation that would guarantee people the right to use contraception without government interference.

The legislation from North Carolina Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning, approved 228-195, is part of the Democrats’ response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional right to an abortion.

