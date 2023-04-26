HandsHandcuffsHC1709_source.tif

A Columbus man with an extensive criminal history pleaded guilty to illegally possessing two pistols he tossed into the backyard of a home while fleeing deputies on foot through a residential area of the city.

 Special Photo: Metro Creative

Raymond Richmond of Columbus pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Clay Land. Richmond faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine. Sentencing will occur within 90 days.

