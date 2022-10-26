Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

ALBANY — A Cordele man has pleaded guilty in federal court to robbing a local bank.

Donald Wellons Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery before U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner. Wellons faces a maximum of 20 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date will be scheduled by the court.

