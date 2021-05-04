ALBANY -- Southwest Public Health District 8-2 has partnered with CORE to provide additional vaccination opportunities for area residents.
CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives and strengthening communities affected by or vulnerable to crisis. CORE has been working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020 and has the operational and logistical know-how to reach marginalized and vulnerable communities. CORE has administered more than 5 million COVID-19 tests and 1 million COVID-19 vaccines. Currently, CORE GA is working to bring mobile vaccine units to increase COVID-19 vaccine access in South-Central Georgia.
Walk-ups are welcome or register by visiting albanyvax.coreresponse.org. Only those 18 and older are eligible for these vaccines. CORE will administer the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses about a month apart.
Vaccination opportunities in the Southwest Health District May 4-9:
-- Sylvester -- May 4, 2-7 p.m., Sylvester Public Library, 205 E. Pope Street;
-- Albany -- May 5, 2-6 p.m., Sandtrap Lounge, 1412 Radium Springs Road; May 8, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Litman Cathedral, 1129 W. Whitney Ave.;
-- Moultrie -- May 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Antigua Place Apartments, 2310 5th Ave. SE;
-- Warwick -- May 7, 1-5 p.m., Warwick Police Department, 141 Dogwood St. SE;
Please note, county health departments will continue to offer COVID vaccines on their scheduled days each week. Health department appointments can be made at southwestgeorgiapublichealth.org, or by calling a local health department or the appointment hotline at (229) 352-6567.
After a sudden jump up last week past the 30 mark in Albany, Tuesday's COVID numbers in Phoebe Putney Health System facilities have shown a modest decline, with 27 patients being treated at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital facilities in Albany and six at Phoebe Medical Center in Americus.
