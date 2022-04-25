Albany State University forensic science students, from left, Miranda Hill, Brooke Bowens, Sydney Howard, Trinity Williams and Aniyah Greene, are participants in an internship program started by Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, seated.
ALBANY — Tomorrow’s forensic scientists, crime scene investigators and morticians are getting hands-on experience through the Dougherty County Coroner’s Office.
Students from Albany State University are able to accompany Coroner Michael Fowler to crime scenes, the morgue and to the local hospital to see what real-world experiences they may face after graduating from the university’s forensic science program.
“The intern program is very important,” said Fowler, who started the program about six years ago. “They need to have some kind of internship to move forward.”
Even high school students have been involved.
In some cases, students who started out looking toward a degree in forensic science find that they may be cut out for some other career, Fowler said.
“I think it’s important for high school kids to come in before they get in the program and realize it isn’t for you,” Fowler said. “You realize if this is what you really want to do.”
For those who do earn a bachelor’s degree in forensic science in Albany State’s program, the only Forensic Science Education Programs Accreditation Commission-accredited program in the state, an internship can help them in landing a job, Fowler said. Several students who interned through Fowler’s program have gone on to work at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
“A lot of times it will turn into a full-time position,” Fowler said. “We send out reference letters to help them find jobs after they graduate. A lot of times kids get out of college and don’t have jobs. We’re trying to find an avenue to help them move forward once they graduate. It’s also a way to keep them in Albany.”
The interns also get the opportunity to work with law enforcement agencies, the coroner said. And they get the chance to explore whether areas such as ballistics or toxicology are of interest.
“After graduation, I want to go to secondary school to be a medical examiner, so this experience is great for me,” Brooke Bowens, an ASU senior from Lithonia, said.
Miranda Hill said she hopes to pursue a career in toxicology with the GBI.
“I look at it (like) this is life, this is what happens when someone dies,” she said of her interest in forensic science. “I enjoy it.”
